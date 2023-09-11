The Week Ahead: 'FSUSD Runs This!' returns this week Daily Republic Staff Sep 11, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District will host a "FSUSD Runs This!" event this weekend.This community-centered initiative aims to promote health, wellness and a sense of unity among residents of all ages and physical abilities, according to a press release.The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Nelda Mundy Elementary School, 70 Vintage Valley Drive, Fairfield.Participants can register online in advance by visiting the official event page, www.active.com/fairfield-ca/running/distance-running-races/fsusd-runs-this-1-event-2023. For those who prefer on-site registration, an option will be available on the day of the event.For more information, contact the FSUSD Communications Department at coinfo@fsusd.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Sports A3 091123 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead Solano supervisor among thousands stuck at Burning Man Community emphasizes they don't want Menard Energy project Dear Annie: Longing for more time with nephew's children who live nearby Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
