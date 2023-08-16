FAIRFIELD — Shirley Weber came from Hope, Arkansas.
That hope, for her, was created and nurtured through her family – the love of her parents and ties to siblings and the church. The need for hope came from being a Black family in the deep South where anyone who looked like them could not vote.
Even standing up for basic rights, to be paid a due wage for work performed, could carry a life-and-death ultimatum.
So when Weber's father demanded his fair share, it was the klansmen who carried out the threat.
"My father came to California running from the Klan," said Weber, who was 3 at the time. "They were going to lynch him because he stood up for himself at the weigh station. He was a sharecropper."
Weber is now the California Secretary of State, appointed to the post by Gov. Gavin Newsom and taking her oath in January 2021. As she would quip, the timing actually allows her to have two of her own four-year terms if she wants them, when she thought she would only have one.
"So many people wanted to be secretary of state, and I was not one of them," Weber said, getting a laugh from the small crowd who attended her speech Tuesday at the Solano Community College Theatre. She was completing her fourth term in the Assembly when she decided to take the job.
"Who else but the daughter of a sharecropper?" Weber asked.
But there is work to do in a social and political climate she thought had been left in the Jim Crow South.
"In 2021, I would have never thought I would be fighting for the same issues my family fought for," she said.
Those issues include guaranteeing the right for everyone to vote; battling efforts to disenfranchise citizens through gerrymandering and other means. She said she "felt the fear" her parents knew, and from what she had witnessed in Ghana when a revolt rose up to overturn a free election.
But Weber has hope, an enthusiasm created, in part, by a state that has championed voting rights.
She said even as a child, California gave her real hope, and voting has been a part of that promise.
The living room of the family home even served as a polling site, with the children having to go through the backdoor and be very quiet on election days. But they saw their neighbors come in and cast their ballots.
"And my dad did not care; he was so proud people were coming to his home to vote," Weber said.
Her parents were in their 30s by the time they cast their first votes.
Weber earned her bachelor's, her master's and her doctorate at UCLA.
At 23, she became a professor at California State University, San Diego. She also taught at California State University, Los Angeles and at Los Angeles City College – retiring as an educator after more than 40 years, only to begin a new life in politics – urged to the call because of her history as an educator.
"I had to fight like a woman, and I had to fight like an African American every step along the way, but they gave us the tools to fight," Weber said.
The "they," to whom she referred, were people like a kind woman, who barely had enough to live on herself, but gave Weber $5 a month to help her get through school. An so many other who were encouraging, and a state that invested in its youth.
Weber said it is time for California to once, again, invest in the youth.
"We know California could do better," she said.
Weber noted how a free community college system could play a big role in that so students can get their education without the severest weight of debt.
Just as importantly, Weber wants to empower all the youth of California by teaching them the value of voting and citizen engagement so they have a say in the policies that impact their lives.
She said that there was a time when she threatened her students that if they wanted to pass her class, they had to register to vote. She knew she could never enforce it, but the students did not know. Then she proceeded to teach them why it was important.
"I'm extremely concerned that we have not instilled in our children how important this is," Weber said.
So the state now has a program by which 16- and 17-year-olds can pre-register, and be ready to cast ballots when they turn 18.
It is also why she champions the League of Women Voters, and said she cannot wait until the day she retires so she can join. She said she has been on the doorstep several times, only to be dragged back into public service.
It was the Solano County chapter of the League of Women Voters that sponsored the event at the college.
Alice Fried, a board member for the local league, talked about the innovative program the organization has to reach out to high school students with that message that voting has value and spurs hope.
"Democracy Matters: A Civics Education Program" helps teach students how government works, and how to engage in issues important to them and their communities.
A panel of students in the program answered prescribed questions to close out the event, leaving one more question to linger:
"Why not the sons and daughters of their families?"
