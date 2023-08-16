Shirley N. Weber speaks at League of Women Voters event

California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber speaks at a League of Women Voters event at Solano Community College, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)

 Robinson Kuntz

FAIRFIELD — Shirley Weber came from Hope, Arkansas.

That hope, for her, was created and nurtured through her family – the love of her parents and ties to siblings and the church. The need for hope came from being a Black family in the deep South where anyone who looked like them could not vote.

