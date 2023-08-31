SUISUN CITY — Solano Land Trust will be offering visitors opportunities for fun in the month of September.
Registration is required for all events.
The first Saturday of September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will feature a Mountain Bike Tour at Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space Park. The tour is an approximately 5 to 7 mile mountain bike ride with about 1,500 feet of climbing. The ride will cover most of the trails in the park, and will include scenic views and several interpretive stops. Class 1 electric bikes are welcome. Park address is 2061 Rockville Rd., Fairfield.
Also on Saturday from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vallejo-Swett Ranches will be a nature hike with Solano Land Trust docents who will share insights about the birds, butterflies, and other wildlife that call the Swett Ranches home. Space is limited. The hike is moderate to moderately strenuous. Wear good hiking shoes, bring water and snack.
On Monday, the land trust will offer a Labor Day Hike from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space Park.
This is a special holiday hike on Labor Day. Explore the hills between Suisun Valley and Green Valley and see sweeping views of Solano County and beyond. Scenic blue and live oaks, native wildflowers, and the park’s fascinating geology make this a uniquely compelling hike. Moderately strenuous, 4-6 miles. Cancels for rain or extreme weather. Park address is 2061 Rockville Rd., Fairfield.
A nature hike from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 will take in Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space Park. The park address is 2061 Rockville Road in Fairfield.
Also on Sept. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Lynch Canyon Open Space will be a trail crew volunteer day. Solano Land Trust Trail Crew and Solano County Parks will work on trails and projects at Lynch Canyon Open Space. Help take care of Lynch Canyon’s 1,000-plus acres. Projects include improving trails, fixing fences, weeding, and more. No experience necessary. Participants learn while volunteering.
The last Astronomy Night for the season will be on Sept. 15 from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Rush Ranch. Jon Pannier will lead the program with informational stargazing. There will be a presentation in the Nature Center, followed by stargazing using the refracting, reflecting, and catadioptric telescopes shared by Jon and other local astronomers. The topic of this month’s presentation will be “What we can do about light pollution?” Please wear layers as Rush Ranch gets chilly when the sun goes down and bring insect repellent for mosquitoes. If you have your own telescope and are familiar with using it, bring it along.
Get the Rush will be on the third Saturday of the month, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rush Ranch. This is a series of fun, free activities for the whole family. Guests can visit the blacksmith shop, Pop-Up shops, Access Adventure wagon rides, and exciting exhibit tables. All ages and mobility levels are welcome. The Marsh Walk begins at 10:30 am. Park is open until sunset. Registration for the Marsh Walk is required.
Another Trail Crew Volunteer Opportunity will be on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space Park. Park address is 2061 Rockville Road, Fairfield. Participants will drive through the main gate into the parking lot. Please bring good work shoes, along with water and a snack.
Sept. 23 will also feature a Nature Hike from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lynch Canyon Open Space. This hike will take visitors westward along Middle Valley Trail leading to Prairie Ridge. Expect a 5-mile hike at a moderate but even pace over uneven ground. There are steep climbs over several hills with the longest at Prairie Ridge, but the views are worth it. Once again wear good shoes, bring water, a snack and wear bug repellent.
To register please go to https://solanolandtrust.org/.
