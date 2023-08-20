tomato-class-il-fiorello-peppers-081923.JPG

Peppers roast on the fire during the "Tomato, Tomato, Tomato" class at Il Fiorello Olive Oil Company in rural Fairfield, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — It was a big red tomato weekend with Il Fiorello Olive Oil Company hosting a class Saturday called "Tomato, Tomato, Tomato." 

The two-hour class introduced a dozen participants to the world of tomatoes with a history of the fruit, recipes for a variety of treats, and tastes of a variety of both peppers and tomatoes.

Students line up to taste the variety of tomatoes and peppers during the "Tomato, Tomato, Tomato" class at Il Fiorello Olive Oil Company in rural Fairfield, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
There weree 30 types of tomatoes to taste during the "Tomato, Tomato, Tomato" class at the Il Fiorello Olive Oil Company in rural Fairfield, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

