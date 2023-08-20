Students line up to taste the variety of tomatoes and peppers during the "Tomato, Tomato, Tomato" class at Il Fiorello Olive Oil Company in rural Fairfield, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — It was a big red tomato weekend with Il Fiorello Olive Oil Company hosting a class Saturday called "Tomato, Tomato, Tomato."
The two-hour class introduced a dozen participants to the world of tomatoes with a history of the fruit, recipes for a variety of treats, and tastes of a variety of both peppers and tomatoes.
Owner Ann Sievers introduced the class to growing tomatoes with a handout that covered step-by-step instructions on starting a tomato patch. The first thing is to make sure the tomatoes fit the environment – not all are suitable for California.
Start growing the seeds indoors until the threat of a frost has passed, usually in late February. Let the seeds germinate, and then transplant them. They are not shy about the sun and need a full eight hours of sunlight to prosper.
The soil needs to be rich and well-drained. The tomatoes can get very heavy and need to be supported by a tomato cage of support wire. Mulch and compost around the plants with a good source of water.
Some interesting facts about tomatoes: they are part of the nightshade family and for years were thought to be poisonous. Vine-ripened tomatoes have almost twice as much vitamin C and beta-carotene as their green-picked counterparts.
Tomatoes are a favorite of many people, most don't know that they originally came from South America and are an actual berry plant called Solanum lycopersicum. Tomatoes can be cooked, eaten raw, canned and prepared in myriad ways.
Sievers had 30 different varieties of tomatoes for her guests to taste and maybe find a new favorite. All of them were grown on her farm. Included in the day's tasting were 12 types of peppers ranging from very mild to hot, hot and hot!
"In Italy they like to use simple seasoning," she said. "I like things to have a clean flavor."
She provided the class with more tasty treats, including tomato water. The tomatoes are ground in a colander, which holds the pulp while the liquid drains through a coffee filter to a bowl below. It takes 48 hours for the water to fully drain and what is left is a clear fluid that tastes like a ripe tomato.
She also had gazpacho soup along with a dried tomato. Each were to be tasted in a particular order to get the best flavors.
"You can use tomato water for a bloody Mary or soups," Sievers said. "They key is not to touch it while it's draining, otherwise the water will turn red and you want it clear."
Her class got a tour of her expansive gardens, which included tomatoes, peppers, flowers and trees.
Rosemary Yull has been cooking, canning and roasting peppers for more than 30 years. She used to bring back boxes of peppers from Mexico.
"I have never taken a class before but I saw it and decided to take advantage of the tasting," Yull said. "I was not disappointed. I learned a lot and enjoyed the extensive knowledge of Ann."
As for the tasting part of the class, Indigo Apple, Pink Champagne, Rainbow Blend and Napa Chardonnay were a few favorites the crowd picked.
After the tasting, Sievers told the class that those favorites will be what she will plant on the farm next season.
Il Fiorello hosts classes monthly and will be starting a new series that takes a trip around the world of food, pairing food, oils, wine and spices from different regions for a taste of countries that people may never have tried before.
