FAIRFIELD — Nicole Mooc of Fairfield was among more than 600 students conferred their degree at University of Iowa in Iowa City. Mooc was a student in the Graduate Management Programs whose program of study was Professional MBA Program. She received a degree in Master of Business Administration.
