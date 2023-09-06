DRGraphics-Good-News

FAIRFIELD — Nicole Mooc of Fairfield was among more than 600 students conferred their degree at University of Iowa in Iowa City. 

Mooc was a student in the Graduate Management Programs whose program of study was Professional MBA Program. She received a degree in Master of Business Administration.

