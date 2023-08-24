FAIRFIELD — Rosalind Young-Reid has been named a Community Champion for her work in helping youths including distributing tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships through the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.
“I have a great passion for working with youth,” said Rosalind Young-Reid, who had worked 17 years as a San Francisco police officer before a second career as a teacher and a dropout prevention specialist, and later joining the Solano County Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Commission.
“If nobody tells them how great they are, I’ve seen up close and personal what the end result is. I make it a point to inject positive motivation. I tell the kids I like them. They look at me and say, ‘really?’ People say they are ‘at-risk.’ But I say they are at-promise. I know they may have been written off but they have so much potential.," Young-Reid, of Fairfield, said.
The recognition comes from state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa.
“Rosalind is doing the work that needs to be done to ensure all of our children have a chance to succeed,” Dodd said in a statement. “I am awestruck by her passion and commitment toward helping our most vulnerable. She is a true gem. Simply put, there needs to be more people like Rosalind in our community. I am honored to recognize her achievements.”
Young-Reid grew up in the East Bay and became a police officer in 1985 after graduating from Rowan State University in New Jersey. An injury ended her law enforcement career, so she began substitute teaching in the Fairfield-Suisun and Travis school districts.
That evolved into a position as a student attendance review team specialist in the Vallejo City Unified School District, "where she conducted home visits and helped families get their kids back in school. She was instrumental in installing a washer and dryer in a local middle school to ensure kids had clean clothes," the Dodd statement said.
She joined the Solano County Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Commission in 2001. She conducted annual inspections of the county’s juvenile hall and police facilities and reported findings to the court. She has also helped host annual Christmas and Independence Day dinners for children at juvenile hall.
Her other volunteer work includes advocating for women and registering voters. She serves on the boards of the Solano Community Foundation, and is a member of 100 Women of Solano County, the Essie Justice Group helping women with imprisoned loved ones, Heather House, which was devoted to addressing homelessness, and the Paradise Cove Neighborhood Watch.
