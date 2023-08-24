DR GRAPHIC Rosalind Young-Reid

Rosalind Young-Reid is honored with Community Champion Award by Sen. Dodd's office.

 Courtesy Photo from Sen. Dodd office

FAIRFIELD — Rosalind Young-Reid has been named a Community Champion for her work in helping youths including distributing tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships through the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

“I have a great passion for working with youth,” said Rosalind Young-Reid, who had worked 17 years as a San Francisco police officer before a second career as a teacher and a dropout prevention specialist, and later joining the Solano County Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Commission. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.