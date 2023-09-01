CandyPalooza 092521

Pony rides were just part of the fun during the 8th Annual Candy Palooza at Jelly Belly Candy Company in Fairfield, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Candy Palooza returns for its ninth installment Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, 2022. (Katy St. Clair/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — Candy Palooza returns to Jelly Belly on Sept. 23-24 for its 10th installment.

The event will occur from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jelly Belly, 1 Jelly Belly Lane, Fairfield.

