Pony rides were just part of the fun during the 8th Annual Candy Palooza at Jelly Belly Candy Company in Fairfield, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Candy Palooza returns for its ninth installment Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, 2022. (Katy St. Clair/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — Candy Palooza returns to Jelly Belly on Sept. 23-24 for its 10th installment.
The event will occur from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jelly Belly, 1 Jelly Belly Lane, Fairfield.
There will be live entertainment, candy sampling, arts and crafts vendors, carnival rides, Jelly Belly Chocolate and Wine Experience, pony rides and tours of both the factory and Jelly Belly’s new museum.
Vendors will be outside the Jelly Belly Visitor Center offering hand-crafted items. Children of all ages are invited to enjoy family friendly carnival attractions that include rides. Rides do require ticket purchase. An ATM will be available on site.
Acts from the local area and beyond will perform each day on the Jelly Belly stage. Performances are free and will take place just outside the Jelly Belly Visitor Center.
Adults 21 and older who seek a more personal experience may take part in the Jelly Belly Chocolate and Wine Experience in the Very Cherry portion of the Grand Bean Room upstairs. The experience includes a souvenir Jelly Belly wine glass and features wines from Suisun Valley vintners paired with handmade confections from the Visitor Center Chocolate Shoppe and chocolate confections created by Jelly Belly.
Self-guided factory tours show visitors how Jelly Belly makes its candy. Jelly Belly bean artist Kristin Cummings is scheduled to make an appearance.
Free parking is available.
For more information about Candy Palooza, call 1-800-953-5592 or visit www.jellybelly.com.
