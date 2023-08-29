FAIRFIELD — The Vacaville Police Department and the city of Fairfield do not support the 2022-23 Solano County civil grand jury's recommendation for a consolidated emergency dispatch center – particularly for police services.
The Vacaville Fire Department is open to the idea, according to its response to the grand jury's Emergency Dispatch Report, and Fairfield noted that a fire-only consolidation may have more merit because the departments rely on mutual aid more than police agencies do.
However, Sheriff Tom Ferrara said he supports the idea, but notes that decision is not his to make.
"While I agree with the recommendation, it will not be implemented by the Sheriff’s Office because the Sheriff’s Office has no control over the policies or procedures set by Solano County Board of Supervisors."
The Sheriff's Office is also responsible for the Office of Emergency Services.
The grand jury issued three findings and corresponding recommendations in the report.
"Time is of the essence for emergency service personnel to respond to calls for help. Delays in responding to such calls can be the difference between life and death," the report states in its summary. "As a result, the 2022-2023 Solano County Civil Grand Jury investigated and found there is a lapse and sometimes inappropriate delays between receipt of incoming calls and fulfillment. This greatly affects a rapid response to emergency issues. Dispatch delays increase the danger for property and lives."
The findings and recommendations are:
FINDING 1 – Emergency service communication is fractured throughout Solano County and puts the Solano County residents and residences at risk.
RECOMMENDATION 1 – The County should install a uniform and consistent communications system that connects all emergency services.
FINDING 2 – The Vallejo Dispatch Center reported 911 call processing times for Fire and Police far longer than every other agency in the County.
Recommendation 2 – Identify and correct issues to bring average call processing times in line with other County dispatch centers.
FINDING 3 – There is a general acceptance among emergency service providers in the County to the idea of a consolidated dispatch center.
Recommendation 3 – Solano County Board of Supervisors should approve and begin the implementation of a consolidated dispatch center.
It is the third finding that required the most responses: from Benicia Fire and Police departments; the Dixon Fire Department; the Fairfield Police and Fire departments; the Rio Vista Fire Department; the Suisun City Police and Fire departments; the Vacaville Police and Fire departments; the Vallejo Fire and Police departments; the Solano County Sheriff's Office; and the Solano County Board of Supervisors and the Vallejo city manager.
Additionally, the supervisors are required by the grand jury to respond to Finding 1 and the Vallejo city manager was required to respond to Finding 2. Neither of those responses have been published by the Superior Court if they were filed. Similarly, responses were not available from Benicia, Suisun City, Rio Vista or Vallejo.
The Fairfield City Manager David Gassaway filed a response on behalf of the city.
"The city disagrees with this finding. There are many factors and concerns with consolidating all county police and fire agencies' dispatch centers," Gassaway states in a letter dated Aug. 15. The grand jury report was issued on June 23.
The city acknowledges there may be some cost savings for partial consolidation, but added "due to the number of calls for service and emergencies, a consolidated dispatch center would still require a significant number of dispatchers and call-takers, not significantly reducing the cost of dispatchers currently. The only difference is they would be in one location," Gassaway wrote.
The response further stated that a single location has its own challenges, including the full volume of calls, and the familiarity local dispatchers have of their communities. That was a key point raised in the Vacaville Police Department's response as well.
"Most of our dispatchers live in our city, creating a connection to the citizens we serve," the Vacaville police response states. "In a consolidated center, these Vacaville dispatchers would then be pooled with other dispatchers and shared across the entire county, reducing their ability to support out citizens."
To that end, the Vacaville police added, on its own, its disagreement with the first recommendation that the Board of Supervisors "install a uniform and consistent communications system that connects all emergency services."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.