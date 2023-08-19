FAIRFIELD — The Public Works Department recently hired Street Simplified to conduct near-miss analytics to help prevent future crashes.
It uses high-resolution wireless cameras to track (vehicular, pedestrian, bicycle) movements over two to three days during a non-holiday typical work week, using machine learning and artificial intelligence, along with detailed time and space analytics.
A typical capital project can take significant time and money to budget for and years to implement, said the city in press materials.
One of the benefits of this approach is that traffic engineering (along with traffic operations) can plan for low-cost improvements that can be relatively quick to implement (months versus years) compared to a capital project, city press materials said.
The cost to conduct this analysis is approximately $5,000 to $6,000 per intersection.
Three intersections were identified and evaluated based on a higher-than-normal crash history:
• North Texas and Air Base Parkway, westbound off ramp, with a signal.
• North Texas and Air Base Parkway, eastbound off ramp, with a signal.
• East Tabor Avenue at Kidder Avenue-San Gabriel Avenue, without a signal.
Key elements from the draft report, include:
• More than half of combined vehicles failing to stop and not complying with state law.
• More than 75% of right-turning vehicles failing to yield.
• More than 68% of the through vehicles non-complying by coming to a complete stop.
• Pedestrian compliance.
Suggested mitigations include larger signs or additional stop signs, adding reflective strips or relocating signs closer to road, clearing vegetation, flashing beacons and enforcement.
City traffic engineering staff will continue to review the reports, work with the police department and identify elements that could be implemented over the course of the next few months.
