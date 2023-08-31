Fairfield school district offering African American parenting course Daily Republic Staff Aug 31, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District will offer a program on Effective Black Parenting this fall. This program offers practical support for parents and caregivers of African American children, with a focus on culturally relevant strategies, the district said in a statement.Classes for the fall session will begin Sept. 12, and will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Nov. 7 in the Fairfield-Suisun Adult School, 900 Travis Blvd., in Fairfield.The Effective Black Parenting Program was first introduced to staff by members of the Tri-City NAACP. The program will address topics that include productive family communication, healthy African American identity, extended family values, child growth and development, and positive self-esteem.Free childcare services during class hours will be provided.Effective Black Parenting is a trademarked course created by the DC Children’s Trust Fund, a national nonprofit organization, according to the press release.For more information on the DC Children’s Trust Fund, visit www.dcctf.org. To secure a spot in this program, register by visiting fsusd.org/fsas or by calling 707-421-4155.Registration is $20, but scholarships are available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Sociology Education Social Science Job Market Welfare Finance Law A3 090123 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fairfield football wins again, as do Armijo, Rodriguez, Vacaville and Wood Mystery developer creates 'Game of Thrones'-type drama with $800 million Bay Area land grab Media reports pin down mysterious Flannery investors Survey on possible new eastern Solano community released Pleasants Valley, Cherry Glen fire contained; no structures burned Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
