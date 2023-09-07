Fairfield police log: Sept. 5, 2023 Susan Hiland Susan Hiland Editorial Assistant/Reporter Author email Sep 7, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12:45 a.m. — Shots fired, 1800 block of INDIANA STREET8:41 a.m. — Battery, DANA DRIVE8:50 a.m. — Forgery, 1500 block of MEADOWLARK DRIVE10:17 a.m. — Battery, 1700 block of WEST TEXAS STREET10:35 a.m. — Vandalism, 5000 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE10:43 a.m. — Forgery, 2500 block of BEAUFORT COURT11:07 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD1:11 p.m. — Vandalism, 4700 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE1:12 p.m. — Forgery, 700 block of SALMON PLACE2:43 p.m. — Vandalism, 200 block of EAST TRAVIS BOULEVARD3:22 p.m. — Reckless driver, 5000 block of RED TOP ROAD4:48 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 2500 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET5:02 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 2500 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET5:06 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 1400 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD5:38 p.m. — Forgery, 1000 block of SCOTT STREET7:35 p.m. — Drunken driving, 1000 block of MEADOW GLEN COURT9:32 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 1700 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET10:04 p.m. — Drunken driving, 4400 block of CENTRAL PLACE10:45 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 4400 block of CENTRAL PLACE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Construction Industry A3 090823 Susan Hiland Editorial Assistant/Reporter Author email Follow Susan Hiland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab 49ers-Nick Bosa contract stalemate an embarrassment Flannery to reach out with glimpse of project vision Benicia, Fairfield moving forward after Lopes Road landslide Fairfield football rolls over Vallejo, off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2009 Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.