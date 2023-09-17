Fairfield police log: Sept. 15, 2023 Daily Republic Staff Sep 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2:40 a.m. — Carjacking, WILSON STREET4:25 a.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of B. GALE WILSON BOULEVARD4:37 a.m. — Robbery, 2800 block of MONTCLAIR WAY5:36 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 700 block of KENTUCKY STREET6:51 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1300 block of PHOENIX DRIVE6:52 a.m. — Vandalism, 700 block of PERSIMMON PLACE7:56 a.m. — Reckless driver, AIR BASE PARKWAY9:44 a.m. — Commercial burglary, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD10:32 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1000 block of MEADOW GLEN COURT11:22 a.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 3400 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET1:18 p.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 1400 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET1:53 p.m. — Forgery, 3400 block of SPRINGFIELD DRIVE3:26 p.m. — Battery, 800 block of WASHINGTON STREET4:05 p.m. — Forgery, 2800 block of MARIGOLD DRIVE4:21 p.m. — Fight with a weapon, LINEAR PARK PATHWAY4:55 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1500 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET5:16 p.m. — Reckless driver, 1000 block of OLIVER AVENUE5:41 p.m. — Forgery, 1000 block of WEBSTER STREET7:36 p.m. — Battery, PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE7:42 p.m. — Reckless driver, WESTAMERICA DRIVE7:54 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, WEST TEXAS STREET10:15 p.m. — Trespassing, 1300 block of EISENHOWER STREET Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Crime Criminal Law Transportation Law Police A10 091723 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead Planned resort at Rockville, Suisun Valley gets Airport Commission OK Suisun City council puts city manager on administrative leave Dear Annie: Longing for more time with nephew's children who live nearby Kelly wins seat on Vacaville Unified school board Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
