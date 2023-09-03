Fairfield police log: Sept. 1, 2023 Daily Republic staff Sep 3, 2023 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2:17 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 300 block of SAN ANDREAS STREET4:59 a.m. — Vehicle theft, EL DORADO COURT5:23 a.m. — Arson, 800 block of EAST TRAVIS BOULEVARD8:06 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 2300 block of FAIRFIELD AVENUE8:32 a.m. — Grand theft, 2000 block of BRISTOL LANE10:24 a.m. — Forgery, 2500 block of BEAUFORT COURT10:36 a.m. — Vandalism, 1000 block of OLIVER ROAD12:09 p.m. — Reckless driver, TRAVIS BOULEVARD12:13 p.m. — Grand theft, 2000 block of BRISTOL LANE12:14 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, 2300 block of FAIRFIELD AVENUE2:22 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1700 block of IDAHO STREET3:03 p.m. — Forgery, 2500 block of BEAUFORT COURT3:13 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, DOVER AVENUE3:27 p.m. — Physical fight, 1600 block of SUNSET AVENUE4:01 p.m. — Grand theft, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD4:20 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 900 block of WASHINGTON STREET4:26 p.m. — Fight with a weapon, 1000 block of SPARROW LANE4:31 p.m. — Hit-and-run with injury, 3000 block of ROCKVILLE ROAD5:07 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1900 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET7:26 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1500 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD8:56 p.m. — Residential burglary, 2300 block of FAIRFIELD AVENUE9:49 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 2000 block of CADENASSO DRIVE10:16 p.m. — Forgery, 2300 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Law A9 090323 Roads And Traffic Transportation Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mystery developer creates 'Game of Thrones'-type drama with $800 million Bay Area land grab 49ers-Nick Bosa contract stalemate an embarrassment Fairfield football wins again, as do Armijo, Rodriguez, Vacaville and Wood Pleasants Valley, Cherry Glen fire contained; no structures burned Benicia, Fairfield moving forward after Lopes Road landslide Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
