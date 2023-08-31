Fairfield police log: Aug. 29, 2023 Daily Republic Staff Aug 31, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 6:25 a.m. — Vandalism, 3600 block of NELSON ROAD6:49 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 700 block of EAST TABOR AVENUE7:19 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 2200 block of CURRIER PLACE7:55 a.m. — Drunk driver, WESTBOUND INTERSTATE 807:56 a.m. — Vandalism, 400 block of DAHLIA STREET8:05 a.m. — Forgery, 2100 block of LIGHTHOUSE DRIVE8:06 a.m. — Battery, 800 block of WASHINGTON STREET8:18 a.m. — Indecent exposure, 200 block of EAST TABOR AVENUE8:58 a.m. — Reckless driver, EASTBOUND AIR BASE PARKWAY9:01 a.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 200 block of EAST ATLANTIC AVENUE9:51 a.m. — Vehicle theft, OPUS CIRCLE9:58 a.m. — Battery, 1700 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET10:03 a.m. — Grand theft, 1300 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET10:39 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1200 block of OHIO STREET11 a.m. — Forgery, 2300 block of SANCTUARY DRIVE11:25 a.m. — Vandalism, 1000 block of TEXAS STREET11:33 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 900 block of ILLINOIS STREET12:19 p.m. — Reckless driver, DOVER AVENUE1:47 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 2300 block of BALDWIN COURT1:49 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 5000 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE2:14 p.m. — Battery, 4900 block of PEABODY ROAD4:14 p.m. — Sexual assault, 1000 block of WEBSTER STREET5:26 p.m. — Vandalism, 2300 block of PEACH TREE DRIVE6:52 p.m. — Vandalism, 1700 block of KIDDER AVENUE7:01 p.m. — Drunk driver, 1200 block of WILLET COURT8:09 p.m. — Battery, 1300 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD8:17 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD8:49 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD9:47 p.m. — Trespassing, 800 block of DELAWARE STREET10:30 p.m. — Trespassing, 2000 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Law Transportation Police A9 090123 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fairfield football wins again, as do Armijo, Rodriguez, Vacaville and Wood Mystery developer creates 'Game of Thrones'-type drama with $800 million Bay Area land grab Media reports pin down mysterious Flannery investors Survey on possible new eastern Solano community released Pleasants Valley, Cherry Glen fire contained; no structures burned Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
