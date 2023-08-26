12:49 a.m. — Robbery, WALTERS COURT
8:06 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, EAST TABOR AVENUE
8:21 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 300 block of EAST TRAVIS BOULEVARD
11:05 a.m. — Commercial burglary, 2300 block of CORDELIA ROAD
11:43 a.m. — Battery, 100 block of SERRANO DRIVE
12:30 p.m. — Assault with a deadly weapon, 900 block of OHIO STREET
12:32 p.m. — Reckless driver, AIR BASE PARKWAY
2 p.m. — Battery, 1900 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET
2:38 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 2500 block of MARTIN ROAD
2:42 p.m. — Battery, CENTRAL PLACE
3:29 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 4700 block of CANYON HILLS DRIVE
3:39 p.m. — Battery, 700 block of SAN MARCO STREET
4:01 p.m. — Forgery, 2100 block of TIPTON WAY
4:15 p.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 200 block of EAST ATLANTIC AVENUE
4:21 p.m. — Trespassing, 4800 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE
4:26 p.m. — Battery, 1500 block of HARRISON STREET
4:50 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 3000 block of AUTO MALL COURT
5:41 p.m. — Sexual assault, 1200 block of B. GALE WILSON BOULEVARD
7:10 p.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 900 block of DENTON COURT
8:15 p.m. — Battery, 4700 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE
10:21 p.m. — Battery, DANA DRIVE
10:30 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, 3300 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET
