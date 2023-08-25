Fairfield police log: Aug. 23, 2023 Daily Republic Staff Aug 25, 2023 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12:22 a.m. — Grand theft, 1700 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD12:59 a.m. — Shots fired, 2400 block of PEACH TREE DRIVE3:45 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 4300 block of CENTRAL PLACE5:15 a.m. — Grand theft, 1500 block of WEST TEXAS STREET6:07 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1000 block of OLIVER ROAD6:50 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 700 block of SAN MARCO STREET8:28 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 3900 block of PARADISE VALLEY DRIVE8:38 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 2300 block of PEACH TREE DRIVE8:42 a.m. — Forgery, 700 block of STALLION CIRCLE11:15 a.m. — Reckless driver, 1400 block of MICHIGAN STREET11:47 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1300 block of WEST TEXAS STREET12:09 p.m. — Reckless driver, GRANDE CIRCLE12:21 p.m. — Forgery, 2700 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET1:52 p.m. — Grand theft, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD2:11 p.m. — Battery, 1400 block of WEST TEXAS STREET2:23 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 5100 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE2:40 p.m. — Battery, 300 block of EAST ALASKA AVENUE2:45 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 5100 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE2:48 p.m. — Trespassing, 2000 block of CADENASSO DRIVE2:56 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, 100 block of GREGORY STREET3:14 p.m. — Grand theft, 2900 block of MARKELEY LANE3:28 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 2500 block of MARTIN ROAD3:29 p.m. — Vandalism, 300 block of EAST TABOR AVENUE4:05 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of EAST TENNESSEE STREET4:22 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 200 block of EAST ATLANTIC AVENUE4:31 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1700 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET4:56 p.m. — Trespassing, 1600 block of WEST TEXAS STREET4:58 p.m. — Reckless driver, PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE5:46 p.m. — Battery, 1900 block of BLOSSOM AVENUE6:55 p.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 1700 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET7:04 p.m. — Robbery, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD8:31 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, SERRANO DRIVE9:16 p.m. — Battery, 2000 block of CADENASSO DRIVE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags A9 082523 Crime Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Transportation Law Police Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Survey on possible new eastern Solano community released Fairfield schools pick up 4 varsity victories on opening night Debra Moody-Perry Tomato and Vine Festival takes over downtown RV removed from homeless encampment Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
