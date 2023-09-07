FAIRFIELD — On Sunday, around 10:22 pm, the California Highway Patrol broadcast a be-on-the-lookout alert for a black vehicle stolen out of Oakland.

Officer Dustin Kimball subsequently observed a vehicle matching that description traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Interstate 80 near Red Top Road. Kimball attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not yield and a pursuit ensued.

Stolen-car stop

Suspects detained after the chase of a vehicle reported stolen out of Oakland had in their possession multiple key fobs, a key programmer, and a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

(3) comments

Justin A Theriot
Justin A Theriot

Those young men are part of a criminal enterprise. That is some serious equipment they had with them. These are not the criminals we need to be citing and releasing. Thanks again, California "progressives".

Report Add Reply
SK
SK

"The three youths were cited and released to their parents" IMO that is BULLCRAP, youths or not, they need to be booked and be treated just like adults and thrown into the county jails!!!

Report Add Reply
TTHS
TTHS

SK, if they treated them like the adults that would ruin the statistics for anti-gun folks. The numbers used for children being killed or injured by guns includes up to age 18, if you take away the age range of 14-18 the numbers of true child tragedies would be much, much, much lower and not as scary.

Report Add Reply

