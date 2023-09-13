DRGraphics-Fairfield-News

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Police Department has received several reports of cryptocurrency scams, with the victims sustaining substantial financial losses.

"Cryptocurrency is digital money (including bitcoin), largely unregulated, and it’s transactions recorded via a decentralized system that makes it hard to trace. Although the currency may be ‘digital,’ the financial loss victims suffer from is very real," the department wrote on Facebook.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.