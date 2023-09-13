FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Police Department has received several reports of cryptocurrency scams, with the victims sustaining substantial financial losses.
"Cryptocurrency is digital money (including bitcoin), largely unregulated, and it’s transactions recorded via a decentralized system that makes it hard to trace. Although the currency may be ‘digital,’ the financial loss victims suffer from is very real," the department wrote on Facebook.
Scammers have different ways to initiate contact with their victims. It often begins with a phone call – typically from a 1-833 number, police said.
Victims have also had their computers hacked, or received emails/texts telling them to call customer support for a service. Of course, the “customer service” number provided is phony.
Once the scammer has the victim on the phone, fear tactics are used to prolong the conversation and keep the victim from contacting family or law enforcement who might raise suspicions.
The scammers also create a sense of urgency, suggesting things such as, the FBI is watching, or that the police are coming to arrest the victim for a (nonexistent) warrant of payment is not made immediately.
"And while their threats may seem pretty outlandish here, the scammers can be very convincing. Sometimes, they even appear to be calling the victims from the department’s telephone number - but they’re using an online application to 'spoof' the call," the police wrote.
The scammers will almost always ask the victims to go to the bank, withdraw a large amount of money and deposit the cash into a local bitcoin ATM/machine.
These scams involving cryptocurrency are untraceable. Once the money is deposited, it cannot be recovered.
The police department will never call and request money or solicit payment for anything over the phone.
If you find yourself in this situation, go to the police department (regardless of what the scammers may say) or hang up the phone and call (707)428-7300,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.