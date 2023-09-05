FAIRFIELD — A local man was among the 112 California Highway Patrol cadets who were recently sworn in as officers.
Mauricio Rodriguez Jr., of Fairfield, has been assigned to the CHP’s San Jose Area office.
A 2015 Armijo High graduate, Rodriguez also attended Solano Community College and served five years in the U.S. Navy as an aviation machinist’s mate before going to the CHP Academy.
"Cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Training also includes mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. Cadet instruction covers patrol operations, crash investigation, first aid, and the arrest of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The cadets also receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of various codes including the Vehicle Code, Penal Code, and Health and Safety Code," the CHP said in a statement.
The graduating class, including eight women, report for duty on Sept. 11.
“I applaud these men and women for dedicating themselves to public service, and their commitment to protecting the people of California,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement. “As cadets, we provide them with an extensive amount of training to ensure they are up to the task of providing the highest level of safety, service and security that is expected from our department.”
A new class of 125 cadets is expected to begin the 26-week training at the CHP Academy that same day, which will bring the number of cadets in training to about 350, the CHP reported.
