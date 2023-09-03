FAIRFIELD — The city council will consider safe parking permits at Tuesday's meeting. The idea hopes to offer a safe location to those living in their vehicles.
The Solano County 2022 Point in Time count report showed 1,179 homeless individuals in Solano County and 23% of those individuals live in their vehicles, said a staff report.
This equates to approximately 300 homeless individuals in the city of Fairfield and approximately 74 using their vehicles as shelter.
The proposed ordinance authorizes a safe parking program and establishes operational standards for safe parking host sites.
Safe Parking Programs offer interim assistance, access to restroom facilities, resources and access to social service programs, and other supports to transition into permanent, stable housing.
"Surveys completed by several California counties report that people who live in their vehicles do not identify as being homeless," the staff report reads.
"Safe parking provides the City more accurate and up to date data on the number of homeless individuals in the city and increases capacity to meet the needs of the homeless population. This permit process and operational standards give City staff the ability to establish regulations and monitor safe parking host sites to ensure the welfare of participants."
Property owners who wish to participate must provide the Homeless Services Division with a Safe Parking permit application, a site management and operations plan, and agree to a one-year term of conditions outlined in the Safe Parking Program Ordinance.
Management and operations plans shall include a:
Security monitoring plan.
Participant screening process.
Location and hours of operations (minimum of 10 hours).
Number of parking spaces available and number of participants.
Types of vehicles permitted (maximum of 10 per site).
Emergency point of contact visible at host site.
Waste disposal plan.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at 1000 Webster St.
A closed session gets underway at 5 p.m. to evaluate the city manager's performance.
