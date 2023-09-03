DRGraphics-Fairfield-Govt

FAIRFIELD — The city council will consider safe parking permits at Tuesday's meeting. The idea hopes to offer a safe location to those living in their vehicles.

The Solano County 2022 Point in Time count report showed 1,179 homeless individuals in Solano County and 23% of those individuals live in their vehicles, said a staff report.

