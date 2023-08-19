Expect delays as work gets underway at East Tabor and Sunset avenues Daily Republic Staff Aug 19, 2023 Aug 19, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — Roadway maintenance will start on Monday on East Tabor Avenue and Sunset Avenue, with prep work (including the removal of existing stripping) scheduled through Aug. 26.Motorists utilizing these streets should expect significant delays, and are advised to avoid these areas, if possible, or allow for additional commute time.Parking at locations adjacent to the work site will be prohibited during this time."No parking" signs have been posted on barricades in anticipation of the work.Vehicles not removed from these locations prior to Monday may be towed out of the construction area, at the owner’s expense. Emergency vehicles will still be able access the area during construction. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Roads And Traffic Transportation A3 082023 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment CD Brooks Aug 19, 2023 7:39am Might have been better had they started and finished this project before school started? Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now RV removed from homeless encampment Suspect sought in Thompson's Corner vandalism Woman, 104, returns to Mare Island where she was Navy nurse, met husband City council adopts letter of support for Benicia tax suggestion On the Left: Living through history Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Might have been better had they started and finished this project before school started?
