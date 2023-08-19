DRGraphics-Traffic

FAIRFIELD — Roadway maintenance will start on Monday on East Tabor Avenue and Sunset Avenue, with prep work (including the removal of existing stripping) scheduled through Aug. 26.

Motorists utilizing these streets should expect significant delays, and are advised to avoid these areas, if possible, or allow for additional commute time.

CD Brooks
Might have been better had they started and finished this project before school started?

