SUISUN VALLEY — B Walker Ranch continues to sprout.The 10 acres on Abernathy Road is the brainchild of two women, one who has a son and the other a brother on the autism spectrum. The goal for the ranch is to employ adults with special needs.A fundraising, friend-raising hoedown is on tap at the ranch Sept. 8. Guests have the opportunity to see the work of volunteers, donors and co-founders Jeanie Stanley and Pamela Hale Mitchell.Live music, food, an axe throwing competition and live and silent auctions are planned. The evening's emcee is Mark Ibanez from KTVU Channel 2.The women have dedicated many hours over the past seven years to help bring their goal to fruition.The idea was launched when the two women asked, "What happens to special needs adults when they age out of school-based programs?"B Walker Ranch aims to harvest a sense of purpose through programs such as animal husbandry and raising crops to nutrition and meal planning.Ben Walker Stanley, the ranch's namesake, is the youngest of three children born to Kevin and Jeanine Stanley. Once they got the autism diagnosis, the doctors suggested the family consider putting him in an institution.She met Mitchell when they had children at the same preschool.Mitchell's brother was labeled "retarded" in the early 1960s.It was even suggested their mother was at fault because she was cold and distant, Mitchell said. The term was "refrigerator baby."Their goal is for the ranch to serve as a model for future endeavors geared toward giving adults with autism a fulfilling life.Funding is the key to getting the ranch up and running, both women say.For more information, ways to help and hoedown tickets, visit www.bwalkerranch.org.
