Bridget Tolan, left, and Danica Walker work on an exercise in th

Bridget Tolan, left, and Danica Walker work on an exercise in their AP Government class on the first day of school at Will C. Wood High School in Vacaville, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

VACAVILLE — Students of Vacaville Unified School District returned to campuses across the community on Thursday.

The seniors at Will C. Wood welcomed each other with hugs, handshakes and smiles.

Mac Jones teaches an AP Government class on the first day of sch

Mac Jones teaches an AP Government class on the first day of school at Will C. Wood High School in Vacaville, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Mac Jones helps a student with an exercise while teaching an AP

Mac Jones helps a student with an exercise while teaching an AP Government class on the first day of school at Will C. Wood High School in Vacaville, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.