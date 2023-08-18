VACAVILLE — Students of Vacaville Unified School District returned to campuses across the community on Thursday.
The seniors at Will C. Wood welcomed each other with hugs, handshakes and smiles.
Senior Emmanuel Morando, 17, talked about his busy summer in the early-morning AP Science/History class.
“I quit my job to focus on my volunteer work instead,” he said.
Morando spent the summer helping tutor kids in elementary school.
“It was nice to see them learn the things that I taught them,” he said.
Morando is looking forward to many things in his senior year, but one of the top ones is graduating with an A.A. in economics before actually graduating high school.
He would like to go into business and finance after his graduation.
Tiffany Romaro, 17, welcomed her senior year of high school with a lot of enthusiasm.
“I can’t wait for the senior trip,” she said.
Morando reminded her that they were also going to be hosting a video chat show for school called “Keeping Up with the Cats,” a play of words on the Wildcat mascot.
“The show is about events going on, we let seniors know about what is coming up,” Romaro said.
They are looking to expand from the show's routine last year and interview teachers and staff in a morning show much like the morning television news.
Hailey Romaro, 17, is coming out of summer for her junior year with an eye on her love of soccer. She plays competitively outside of school and can’t wait to see where that goes this year.
She is also excited about AP English and hopes to see her writing skills develop.
“I really want to see how much it changes,” she said.
After high school she plans to go to college for a time but she really wants to go into law enforcement and doesn’t feel she needs the college so much.
Larah West, 17, is also a senior and really enjoyed her summer in Hawaii and going camping on the mainland.
“I have never been to Hawaii, and I have never been that far from home,” she said. “It was so much fun.”
West has a full slate of activities in theater that she is looking forward to.
While she might love theater, her passion is art and she is looking to a future in the arts as a designer for Pixar.
“I’m going to Solano Community College and getting a degree in animation,” she said.
Principal Charleston Brown invited biotech educator Rachel Braye from Solano Community College to come talk about the new biotech program, which is being offered this year in conjunction with Wood.
“This will give high school students a head start after graduation and also a step up in the workforce,” she said.
“The program is great for a lot of different careers like the fashion industry and making clothing from fungus or the food industry. The possibilities are numerous,” Braye said.
Brown is celebrating his second year as principal for Wood with several new teachers, along with classes for his 1,800 students.
“Along with the biotech we have welding, and a host of other courses,” he said.
Brown brought some changes to the school last year in hopes of creating positive experiences for different interactions including bringing in food trucks and Kona Ice for football games.
“If it’s a positive environment, then it will be a good and pleasant environment for everyone,” he said.
Brown's goal is to have people talking about Will C. Wood and the community as a good place to go to school and a great place to live.
“I want the kids to be safe and well educated,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.