FAIRFIELD — Money was one of the main topics at the Travis Unified School District's Tuesday night meeting.
Gabe Moulaison, chief business officer for Travis Unified, covered several issues which will fiscally impact the school district.
First, the school board approved a California Schools Healthy Air, Plumbing and Efficiency Program resolution which will give the district staff authority to sign the CalSHAPE Grant agreement. This grant provides $348,000 to replace plumbing fixtures throughout the district, according to Moulaison.
“A consulate came out and did an inspection of our sites,” he said. “This is geared toward water savings.”
The inspection found several sites that need items to be replaced, which includes dishwashers, toilets, etc., he said. The grant covers labor and cost of items to be replaced.
“All we have to do is replace plumbing fixtures, and they give us the money,” he said.
The timeframe will take a while because they don’t want to disrupt the school days.
“I anticipate by this time next year it will be done,” he said.
Moulaison also spoke about putting more portable classroom buildings at Foxboro Elementary School.
Three new buildings will be installed by contractors Swierstok Enterprise Inc., DBA Pro Builders. The contractor's bid came in at $598,000. There were five other bidders.
The estimated completion day is sometime after Thanksgiving break.
“We don’t want it to interrupt programs or operations,” he said.
The old classrooms will continue to be used and filled with other classes.
This also includes new fencing for the property from guest garden to end of baseball fields, he said.
“Cambridge is looking good with the fences, and I am excited,” Matthew Bidou, board vice president, said.
A much bigger discussion was had on two pieces of district property which were purchased in 2007 and 2006 with plans for future development.
The first piece of land is 10 acres in the Goldridge subdivision of Peabody Road which was purchased in 2007 for $6.5 million. Part of it was paid in cash, $4 million, and $2.5 million was done with charitable contributions.
Since then the district has paid a 1% property tax. Before 2021-22 they were charging the district an unused property assessment for $12 million.
“I corrected that in 2022,” Moulaison said.
They could fix that by getting an appraisal on the property, which they did and saved roughly $98,000.
The Goldridge site was considered years ago as a school site.
Bidou doesn’t believe that it could be a site for a school today.
“Let’s get some ideas what can be done with the property and work with the community, doing what’s best for everybody,” he said. “There are still people that remember.”
The second piece of land is the Papin site, which is 28 acres of land near Southtown subdivision in Vacaville. The property was purchased in 2006 as an exchange for $1.2 million and two smaller parcels of land.
The district has paid an unused site fee of $62,000 for holding the property without use.
“They said not to appraise the site because the fee would go up,” Moulaison said.
“We are looking to tap into different ideas,” Superintendent Pam Conklin said. “We will bring those ideas to the table after reaching out.”
“We need to see what the possibilities are first and foremost,” Moulaison said.
The board requested that more research be done on what they legally can do with the two properties and an updated report be brought back at a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.