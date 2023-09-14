FAIRFIELD — The Travis school board discussed how to proceed with filling the vacant seat left by board member and clerk Zenobia Muhammad at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The board talked about several options including either provisionally appoint a new member or call a special election to fill the vacancy.
They have 60 days to make this decision, which puts the deadline at Oct. 29, since Muhammad left at the end of August.
At first the leaning was toward appointing a person as soon as possible, then the talk went to a special election with Vice President Matthew Bidou wanting to allow the people the opportunity to be heard.
“I don’t want to pick the wrong person,” he said. “Because that will come back on me at the next election.”
Sending this decision to the people for a special election would mean that the District would have to pick up the cost for placing it on the special ballot according to Superintendent Pam Conklin.
“The earliest is time to have a special election would be March 2024,” she said. “If no one is on the ballot then it would be done again that April.”
The cost for the district would be between $120,000-$200,000 or possibly more.
Board member Ivery Hood felt that this money could be spent better.
“That could be two full time educator positions,” he said,
Complicating the matter on Tuesday was the fact that the board did not have a full quorum for a vote with board member Will Wade not in attendance, leaving only three voting members.
They did vote to have a provisional appointment but with one hold out Bidou, this meant that the vote was 2-1 and couldn’t pass, according to Conklin.
“It must be a 3-0 motion to move forward,” she said. “Everyone must agree because you don’t have a quorum.”
“If we fail to take action, then the Solano County Board of Education superintendent must call a special election,” said Conklin.
The open position is for Trustee Area No. 1 (Travis Air Force Base) and anyone interested for this spot must reside on the base. The other four members represent Trustee Area No. 2 (Travis USD area except for the base).
“I don’t think anyone that is from the base wants to do this,” said Bidou.
The board president disagreed.
“I have been told by several people they are interested they just want to see the direction we are taken first,” said Manveer Sandhu.
Sandhu pointed out that operating with four people is not as productive as it could be for making things happen.
Ultimately, after much back-and-forth, the decision was to place this item back on the agenda for Oct. 10, with all members in attendance so that they will be able to discuss item and give direction to staff.
The board also decided that the interim clerk will be Will Wade, as he expressed interest in being the clerk at a previous meeting.
