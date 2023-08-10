Seniors take their seats during the Graduation Ceremony at Vande

Seniors take their seats during the graduation ceremony at Vanden High School in Fairfield, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — Tiffany Benson, assistant superintendent of Educational Services, brought a proposal to change the graduation requirement for social studies to the Travis School Board.

Her proposal was to change the social studies course from its current schedule to give students the option of either taking one semester of American Government or one full-year course of it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.