FAIRFIELD — Tiffany Benson, assistant superintendent of Educational Services, brought a proposal to change the graduation requirement for social studies to the Travis School Board.
Her proposal was to change the social studies course from its current schedule to give students the option of either taking one semester of American Government or one full-year course of it.
“The idea is to align with the California graduation requirements,” Benson said. “This way it gives students the option of doing one semester or one year of American Government.”
This promoted a lengthy debate among board members on whether students would be missing out on certain areas of government by only doing one semester. The talk drifted into the well-known effect of “senioritis,” the phenomenon that seniors’ attention is lost in that final year because of so much time in school. They are looking to the future or other interests rather than classroom time and a long year of government might not “stick” with them mentally.
Benson noted in her presentation that the total graduation-credit requirement would not change. The number of classes needed to graduate would not change.
“The government standards would still be addressed,” she said. “The difference would be the length of the course.”
Benson proposed that the change to government courses would help keep the high schools competitive for college admissions.
She reported that even with in-depth government courses or civic courses being required for graduation, that didn’t increase civic engagement or AP scores with students.
“Much to my chagrin, I will have to report that honestly,” she said.
The proposed change might also help students transitioning from other schools to stay current with the coursework.
In the end, the board decided to maintain the current social studies graduation requirements as they are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.