FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield-Suisun governing school board talked about the next steps in finding a replacement for the board president left by the resignation of David C. Isom at Thursday night’s meeting.
Isom officially resigned his position on July 24.
This has left a vacancy that needs to be filled for a fully operating board. The board's vice president, Craig Wilson, has stepped into the position for the interim.
The board had two choices for going forward: order an election or have a provisional appointment. The board chose the process of making a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy.
The board announced the vacancy Aug. 7.
Superintendent Kris Corey said they have three candidates who have expressed interest so far.
"It is interesting the difference because when Isom ran, it was unopposed," she said.
A meeting will be held Aug. 30 by the governing subcommittee, which will go over the applications and announce the names of those contenders for board president. Questions for the candidates will be submitted. Each candidate will be asked the same questions for fairness sake.
A special board meeting will be held Sept. 6 to conduct interviews of eligible applicants and make the appointment. This is a public meeting.
At this point, either the new president will be taking an oath of office and serve until the next general election in November 2024 or, if none of the candidates seem to fit the bill, it will go to the next election, which will take place in March 2024.
"People have 30 days after the candidate is chosen to gather signatures for a petition if they do not like the choice, and want to recall the candidate," Corey said.
If this happens, interim president Craig Wilson will continue his role until the March election.
They are still accepting applications for the position and application packets will be available on the district's website, www.fsusd.org, and at the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District central office, 2490 Hilborn Road, until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
