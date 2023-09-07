Perry Polk takes oath of office

Perry W. Polk takes the oath of office after being chosen to be the interim Fairfield Suisun Unified School Board newest board member on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. 

 Susan Hiland/Daily Republic photo

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield governing board has a new interim board member, Perry W. Polk, who took his oath of office and chair at a special meeting on Wednesday. 

Polk along, with five others, applied for the school-board opening created by the exit of longtime board member, David C. Isom, in July. 

Quartermouse
Quartermouse

Why does this not surprise me? Instead of selecting someone who could bring a fresh perspective to the position, they bring in another status quo member. Even in his candidate paperwork he stated, "I would be honored to fill the seat vacated by my friend David C. Isom. We thought alike and shared a deep desire to shape the future of FSUSD." Hope the voters of District 7 will make their voices heard about this.

