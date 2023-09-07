FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield governing board has a new interim board member, Perry W. Polk, who took his oath of office and chair at a special meeting on Wednesday.
Polk along, with five others, applied for the school-board opening created by the exit of longtime board member, David C. Isom, in July.
The other interested candidates included Aaron Joseph Garcia, Cheryl Chatmon, James Hodgman, Kai Eusebio and Steven Donald Quinlan.
The school board, in an effort to be as fair and equitable as possible, chose the names for candidates to go up to the podium via randomly from a bag. The first to go was up was Aaron Garcia. He was also the first to hear the additional four questions asked of each candidate, so the others after him got a few moments to think of the best answers.
He got two minutes to introduce himself and two more minutes to answer each of the four questions.
The questions to be asked were also placed in the bag and chosen randomly for each board member present. Judi Honeychurch, could not be present for the meeting because of an injury, so she joined through Zoom and Jack Flynn was not able to make it in time for the meeting.
Most of the candidates came with some background in education, either as parents or educators. Garcia worked in construction on several building projects for the district.
"I saw how much work it takes to run a school and wanted to contribute," Garcia said.
Hodgman spoke on his experiences and background with Travis Unified School District.
"I am passionate about education," he said. "And I want to make sure kids have what they need."
Polk has a lengthy background working with the school district as a board member. He has been appointed to the board twice before — this marks the third time — and is looking forward to another appointment.
"I am thrilled to death to be back," he said. "I really missed being on the school board."
He recalled making decisions back when he was on the board previously that he didn't feel very good about.
"We closed Sullivan School and, all of sudden, it created an opportunity that wasn't there before," he said. "Today, it’s back and it worked out even better than before."
He felt good seeing the outcome did have a positive note, even if at the time it didn't feel like it would.
The vote was 4-to-1 for Polk.
Board member Helen Tilley said she voted for Polk because she felt he was immensely qualified.
"I remember when we were on the board together and had to make massive cuts. It was a massacre. But the votes were made in a dignified way. He also has the background to hit the road running," she said.
Judi Honeychurch echoed that sentiment, saying Polk is ready to go at the drop of a hat.
"He seems to be ready to start very quickly," said Bethany Smith. "He doesn't need a lot of work to get up to speed."
The only holdout against Polk was board member Ana Petero who thought that somebody else would be a better choice, namely Eusebio.
Board member Craig Wilson was concerned about having that board position unfilled over the course of the next few months.
"If we don't vote, then it goes for election in 2024, I feel real pressure from that," Wilson said. "There is no question of his qualification."
Wilson reminded everyone that this is an interim position that will go to the voters in the next election, but for now, that space is filled with the best candidate for the job.
The next regular meeting of the board will be Sept. 21.
Why does this not surprise me? Instead of selecting someone who could bring a fresh perspective to the position, they bring in another status quo member. Even in his candidate paperwork he stated, "I would be honored to fill the seat vacated by my friend David C. Isom. We thought alike and shared a deep desire to shape the future of FSUSD." Hope the voters of District 7 will make their voices heard about this.
