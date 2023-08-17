DRGraphics-Good-News

FAIRFIELD — Sullivan Language Immersion Academy started the school year with a "Back to School Bash," held on August 10.

The "Back to School Bash" featured diverse activities catering to all attendees, fostering eagerness for the commencement of classes. A prominent highlight was the fingerprinting booth, offering families a convenient avenue to prepare for volunteer opportunities according to the press release. 

