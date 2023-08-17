FAIRFIELD — Sullivan Language Immersion Academy started the school year with a "Back to School Bash," held on August 10.
The "Back to School Bash" featured diverse activities catering to all attendees, fostering eagerness for the commencement of classes. A prominent highlight was the fingerprinting booth, offering families a convenient avenue to prepare for volunteer opportunities according to the press release.
"The ‘Back to School Bash’ exceeded our expectations in cultivating a sense of anticipation and camaraderie among our students, families, and the wider community," Ashley Kelley, Principal of Sullivan Language Immersion Academy, said. "This event underscores the significance of collaborative endeavors and community partnerships in establishing an environment conducive to students' holistic growth."
The local Fairfield Police Department awarding prizes to students and ensuring a secure playground experience.
The Wise Auto Group of Vacaville played a pivotal role in the "Back to School Bash" by generously donating 150 backpacks and essential school supplies. Additionally, they showcased model cars, igniting children's curiosity and interest.
The accomplishments of the “Back to School Bash” underscore the power of collaboration among educational institutions, community partners, and local authorities. With a robust beginning, Sullivan Language Immersion Academy stands poised to provide students with a nurturing and supportive learning environment in the forthcoming academic year.
