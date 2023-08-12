FAIRFIELD - The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District (FSUSD) hosted "Premier Start," from July 31 to August 2. This program helps newly hired teachers within the district, by providing them with essential information and resources to ensure a successful start to the academic year according to a press release from the District.
This year, the event welcomed a diverse group of 100 teachers, all new to FSUSD, with a range of teaching experience from zero to 22 years.
This event covered a wide array of topics to set the stage for a productive year ahead. The professional learning experiences are meticulously planned and facilitated by FSUSD's very own experienced teachers. Interactive sessions included discussions on "Inclusive Classrooms," helping teachers create diverse and equitable learning environments; "Google Suite and Google Classroom," equipping teachers with essential digital tools for modern education; and "The First Weeks of School," providing insights into effective classroom management and building strong relationships with students.
One of the highlights of the event was the distribution of classroom starter packs to all attending teachers. These packs included books for their classroom libraries, essential classroom supplies, and specially curated "Calming Corner Kits," designed to create a positive and supportive atmosphere for students.
"We are thrilled to welcome our new educators to the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District through our 'Premier Start' event," Superintendent Kris Corey said in the press release. "The energy and enthusiasm displayed at 'Premier Start' demonstrate the incredible dedication of our educators and the promise they hold for our students' future. We are excited to welcome these new teachers to our communities and look forward to the positive impact they will undoubtedly have on our schools."
FSUSD extends its gratitude to the local community businesses and organizations that generously contributed to the success of "Premier Start." Snacks and giveaway prizes were generously provided by: Costco, Trader Joe's, ShareTea, La Cabaña, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dutch Bros., Chick-Fil-A, Maverick BBQ & Brew, Fairfield City Councilmember Scott Tonnesen, Sylvan Learning Center, Taylor Chiropractic, Grand Canyon University, Fairfield-Suisun Unified teachers Association, and Fairfield-Suisun Management Association.
