FAIRFIELD - The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District (FSUSD) hosted "Premier Start," from July 31 to August 2. This program helps newly hired teachers within the district, by providing them with essential information and resources to ensure a successful start to the academic year according to a press release from the District.

This year, the event welcomed a diverse group of 100 teachers, all new to FSUSD, with a range of teaching experience from zero to 22 years.

