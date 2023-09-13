VACAVILLE — The first vote-count Tuesday night in the Vacaville Unified School District Trustee Area 4 special election put Dave McCallum out in front, with Lindsay Kelly close behind.
The 8:24 p.m. results, inclusive to early mail-in ballots received, had McCallum with 192 votes, representing 44.34% of the 433 ballots counted at the time, the Solano County Registrar of Voters reported.
Kelly was second with 182 votes (42.03%) and Michael Martin was third with 59 votes (13.63%), the county reported.
John Gardner, assistant registrar of voters for the county, said the plan was to do one final count Tuesday night, with provisionals and late mail-in ballots to be tallied Wednesday and through the deadline to receive mail-in ballots through Sept. 19.
McCallum, 63, a former trustee, had been appointed to fill the seat left vacant by Cecil Conley. However, a protest petition was filed with the Solano County Office of Education, triggering the special election.
He called the special election, at close to $114,000, an unnecessary expense.
Like his opponents, he pointed to the lack of schools in the district.
"Area 4 is the only trustee area in the entire district that does not have a public school, and covers a large swath of the district," McCallum said. "We desperately need a school in Area 4."
Kelly, 44, is most closely aligned with the group that forced the special election, a group that describes themselves as parents who do not think their voices are being heard – especially on such policy issues as diversity, equity and inclusion.
But she also had a very personal reason for running, stating that the district's special education platform needs to be improved. She said she had to remove her son from the district and put him back in Dixon to meet his needs.
Martin, 41, was very vocal in his campaign for the need for a school in the trustee area, but also has called for the return of bus service for those students who live farther away from their schools
Martin said he has been told by a district official that there are students who have missed school because they had no way to get there. And while there is a school van that goes out to pick up some of the most at-risk students, Martin does not think that is enough.
There are 7,803 registered voters in the trustee area.
A second special election is scheduled for Dec. 19 for Trustee Area 6, also the result of a protest petition filed with the Solano County Office of Education.
Amy Russell had been appointed to fill the seat vacated by Kelly Welsh when she moved out of the district. As of Monday, Russell was the only candidate to file her nomination papers for the Nov. 19 election.
The county has estimated the cost to run that election at $122,600, county staff reported.
