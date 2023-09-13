VACAVILLE — The first vote-count Tuesday night in the Vacaville Unified School District Trustee Area 4 special election put Dave McCallum out in front, with Lindsay Kelly close behind.

Dave McCallum, candidate for Vacaville Unified School District Board Area 4. (Courtesy photo)

The 8:24 p.m. results, inclusive to early mail-in ballots received, had McCallum with 192 votes, representing 44.34% of the 433 ballots counted at the time, the Solano County Registrar of Voters reported.

Lindsay Kelly, candidate for Vacaville Unified School District Board Area 4. 
Michael Martin, candidate for Vacaville Unified School District Board Area 4. (Sparks Media Group/Courtesy photo)

