Lisette Estrella-Henderson

Solano County Superintendent of Schools Lisette Estrella-Henderson.

 Courtesy photo

FAIRFIELD — Solano County educators who work with infants to children up to 8 years old can register for the 2023 Quality Counts Solano Early Childhood Education Conference.

Ron Mohl, of Lakeshore Learning, will deliver the keynote, emphasizing how educators can enhance young children's learning experiences through play.

