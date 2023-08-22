FAIRFIELD — Solano County educators who work with infants to children up to 8 years old can register for the 2023 Quality Counts Solano Early Childhood Education Conference.
Ron Mohl, of Lakeshore Learning, will deliver the keynote, emphasizing how educators can enhance young children's learning experiences through play.
The Solano County Office of Education, in collaboration with community partners including First 5 Solano, is sponsoring the event, which is in its 30th year.
“Building a solid foundation for learning in early childhood fosters curiosity, creativity, critical thinking and so much more. Early learning educators play a vital role in preparing young learners for a future filled with great possibilities and potential for success,” Solano County Superintendent of Schools Lisette Estrella-Henderson said in a statement.
This year's conference will host a pre-conference as well as collaborative opportunities with early learning professionals in transitional kindergarten, kindergarten, and first-grade classrooms, the statement said.
"The conference caters to a wide range of early learning professionals, including preschool, kindergarten and transitional kindergarten teachers, infant/toddler teachers, family childcare providers, center-based directors, supervisors, and others working with young children. Attendees can choose from 21 interactive sessions covering various topics, such as supporting children with special needs, play-based STEAM activities, and self-care for educators. The event will also feature vendors and community agencies sharing early learning and childcare resources"
The pre-conference is set for Sept. 8, 4:30 p.m., at the Solano County Office of Education, 5100 Business Center Drive, in Fairfield. The full day conference will follow Sept. 9, 7:30 a.m., at Solano Community College, 4000 Suisun Valley Road, in Fairfield.
Attendees check in at the student center, Building 1400, and will be given a map for locations of events.
The fee is $10 for the pre-conference and $25 for the conference. The deadline to register is Sept. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.