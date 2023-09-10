Downtown Specific Plan update on Vacaville council's agenda Daily Republic Staff Sep 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VACAVILLE — The city's implementation of the Downtown Specific Plan will be updated at Tuesday's city council meeting.The informal presentation will share accomplishments since the plan was adopted by the City Council on Feb. 8, 2022, and discuss next steps for continuing the momentum.The plan was created to help reestablish downtown as the heart of the city. The effort costs $1.2 million, including $855,655 in state grants and city's funds of $431,437.The city has invested $6.9 million in improvement projects. Most of the projects, totaling $4.2 million, improved the below-ground infrastructure.The council has allocated another $500,000 in this year’s budget for downtown improvement projects.The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at 650 Merchant St. The complete agenda can be found at www.ci.vacaville.ca.us/government/agendas-and-minutes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Construction Industry City Planning Trade A5 091023 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab Solano supervisor among thousands stuck at Burning Man Flannery to reach out with glimpse of project vision Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead Community emphasizes they don't want Menard Energy project Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
