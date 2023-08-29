Domestic violence call results in arrest Daily Republic Staff Aug 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — A domestic-violence incident late Sunday ended with the arrest of one man, 29, on Baldwin Court.The incident involved two brothers. One attacked the other with a pocket knife during an argument. The victim, 31, was transported to a local hospital for a laceration to his arm.The victim’s brother was arrested and booked into county jail. Both are Fairfield residents.Fairfield Police do not release the identities of those involved in domestic violence cases, according to the department's public information officer, Jennifer Brantley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Police Law Security And Public Safety Weapons Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fairfield football wins again, as do Armijo, Rodriguez, Vacaville and Wood Mystery developer creates 'Game of Thrones'-type drama with $800 million Bay Area land grab Survey on possible new eastern Solano community released Media reports pin down mysterious Flannery investors Pleasants Valley, Cherry Glen fire contained; no structures burned Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
