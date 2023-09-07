SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that aims to boost consumer protection by improving oversight and training of California’s nearly 300,000 licensed contractors.
“Ensuring contractors work in a safe, competent and professional manner is at the heart of our commitment to Californians,” Dodd said, in press materials.
“A way to do that is through better communication and education, as well as clear pathways for improvement when things go wrong. This new law will advance these principles among the licensed trades to strengthen an industry that is essential as we continue to build out our state.”
Dodd's release says the California Contractors State License Board regulates 44 types of contractors including builders, plumbers, electricians and painters. To ensure compliance with performance and safety standards, the board can impose remedial training or payment of restitution to consumers.
Completion of these requirements does not always happen in a timely manner., the release said.
Dodd’s proposal, Sen. Bill 630, would streamline this probationary process, ensuring contractors meet licensing obligations with fewer delays.
It also aims to help CSLB save money currently spent on mailing contractors tens of thousands of educational bulletins and documents by requiring submission of an email address with license applications so that communications can be sent electronically.
“Our agency does not currently have authority to re-impose discipline against a contractor for failure to comply with the terms of probation by completing specified training,” said David Fogt, CSLB registrar of contractors, in the press release.
"Consumer protection will be enhanced by authorizing CSLB to re-impose discipline without having to file a new disciplinary case.”
