FAIRFIELD — Legislation that would increase oversight and training of nearly 300,000 licensed contractors in the state is on its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom for consideration of signing into law.
“At the heart of our commitment to California consumers is ensuring contractors work in a safe, competent and professional manner,” Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said in a statement. "A way to do that is through better communication and education, as well as clear pathways for improvement when things go wrong. My bill advances these principles among the licensed trades to strengthen an industry that is essential as we continue to build out our state.”
He authored Senate Bill 630, which recently passed the Assembly.
The California Contractors State License Board regulates 44 types of contractors, including builders, plumbers, electricians and painters. The board can impose remedial training or payment of restitution to consumers.
SB 630 would streamline this probationary process, ensuring contractors meet licensing obligations with fewer delays.
"Additionally, SB 630 would help CSLB save money currently spent on mailing contractors tens of thousands of educational bulletins and documents by requiring submission of an email address with license applications so that communications can be sent electronically," the statement said.
A second bill authored by Dodd cleared an Assembly committee last week.
That bill "would halt the installation of TikTok and all other high-risk social media applications on state-owned or -issued equipment, including cell phones ... The bill is an effort to boost cybersecurity in the face of unprecedented attacks on government devices," a statement from Dodd's office states.
“We can’t afford to trust documented bad actors like TikTok and let them access data from state devices,” Dodd said in the statement. “Keeping these apps off of state phones and computers is a commonsense way to prevent exposure of our sensitive material by way of surreptitious tracking or data breaches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.