Bill Dodd

Sen. Bill Dodd

FAIRFIELD — Legislation that would increase oversight and training of nearly 300,000 licensed contractors in the state is on its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom for consideration of signing into law. 

“At the heart of our commitment to California consumers is ensuring contractors work in a safe, competent and professional manner,” Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said in a statement. "A way to do that is through better communication and education, as well as clear pathways for improvement when things go wrong. My bill advances these principles among the licensed trades to strengthen an industry that is essential as we continue to build out our state.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.