SUISUN CITY — The city council will again discuss options for city attorney services at Tuesday's meeting.
Aleshire & Wynder LLP has been the firm representing the city since 2009. The city budgets $800,000 annually for services.
City staff is looking for more direction on the issue. This is the second time the city council will sound off on the topic.
There are three primary options:
• Contracted (Outsourced) City Attorney Firm: The city partners with an external law firm to deliver legal expertise. The firm designates a "City Attorney" and other "Deputy City Attorneys" with specialized areas of focus.
Contracts are usually structured with a retainer for a specified number of hours at varying hourly rates, said a staff report.
• Full In-House City Attorney’s Office: The city employs its own legal team, including a City Attorney and supporting staff. This approach ensures direct accessibility and institutional knowledge, the staff report said.
• Hybrid: The hybrid model integrates elements of both the in-house and outsourced models. It typically involves maintaining an in-house legal team while contracting specialized legal services for specific areas of law requiring expertise, the staff report said.
The staff report also notes the pros and cons of each choice.
The idea of seeking new legal counseling surfaced in late July. Attorney fees are discussed with each budget.
Suisun City spent $571,673 on attorney fees in the past fiscal year. Employment law accounted for $108,848.70.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at 701 Civic Center Blvd.
A closed session gets underway at 5 p.m. at the same location. On that agenda are property and labor negotiations.
