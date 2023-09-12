FAIRFIELD — Rebuilding Together Solano County is giving Nancy Garrett's Fairfield home a makeover – starting with landscaping and other exterior repairs and upgrades.
By the time the work gets done by the end of the month, about 125 volunteers from the Maritime Academy, Travis Air Force Base, Medic Ambulance and many other organizations will have helped in one way or another.
The bulk of the project is funded by a $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo. The full value of the project is about $30,000 with in-kind benefits and other factors.
"I'm overwhelmed; it's very overwhelming," Garrett said, sitting in a chair in her driveway on Monday as volunteers put a new front facade on the house, finished up some fencing work in the back and continued the seemingly endless landscaping projects.
Electrical issues that could have easily caused a fire have been corrected, and a problem with termites was eradicated. Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are installed, as is a new water heater.
And while the project is giving an upgrade to the house, it is providing Garrett an emotional bridge, too.
"I'm still grieving my mother," Garrett explained. "So I could be in my room crying my eyes out ... but (Rebuilding Together) has given me something to do."
Margie Garrett died on Aug. 31. She was 92.
In fact, when the application was first filed in late March, it was Margie Garrett, the widow of a U.S. Air Force veteran, who was going to be the primary beneficiary. Now it is Nancy Garrett, whose disability helped quality the home for the work as well.
It is actually the first RTSC project since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 41st home to get an upgrade in Solano County since 2009 and the third in that neighborhood, said Elizabeth Hoffman, executive director of Rebuilding Together Solano County
The project, because of a new fence being erected, also introduced Garrett to her neighbor to the back for the first time, Irma Varajas, who happens to be a fellow graduate of Armijo High, who shares the same faith as a Jehovah's Witness and whose family no doubt intertwined with Garrett's family over the years.
Members of the Garrett family moved into the house in 1977.
It is a significant milestone in a story that has roots in the deep South – and the kind of racial segregation that followed the family around the world and into Fairfield.
Sammie Garrett Jr. brought his family from Okinawa to Solano County in 1966 – one of many moves the family made during his career in the U.S. Air Force.
Two of his sons – Sammie Garrett III (Army) and Bruce Garrett (Coast Guard) – followed him into the military.
Garrett was born into the segregated life of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and soon found that the Jim Crow laws that colored civilian life as Black and White followed him into the military when he joined a segregated U.S. Army Air Corps shortly after the end of World War II. He was 17.
Years later, Nancy Garrett, the fifth of six children, was writing a paper for a class at Sonoma State College and asked her father when he first realized he was Black.
It surprised her a bit when her father told her it was in Germany, where the military treated Black airmen as second-class citizens, and the antisemitic and racist society that rose up and supported Adolf Hitler, treated him like a king.
Garrett guarded World War II prisoners while in Germany.
Young Nancy was just turning 6 when her father was sent from Okinawa to Travis Air Force Base, from which he retired.
She has very little, if any memories of the South, and only scattered memories of Okinawa. But she got some clarity about her father's life in Fairfield.
"When we came to Fairfield, Black people were not allowed to live in Fairfield. So we moved to Suisun City," she said.
But her father always taught her to never let others define who she is.
That story and the connection to the community is an equally clear reminder about why Derek Fernandez, the Jackson Street branch manager, why Wells Fargo and he is involved in Rebuilding Together. To help a veteran's family is a plus.
In 1977, the family moved to the three-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the family-rich Tyler Street neighborhood in Fairfield. She and her siblings that lived thee still wonder who they survived with a single bathroom.
An Armijo High graduate, Garrett worked 20 years as a preschool teacher in the Head Start program. An injury forced her to retire. As her parents got older, Garrett started to stay with them at night, eventually moving into the old family home.
She had read about Rebuilding Together in a newsletter from Supervisor Monica Brown, so Garrett decided to reach out, get an application and start a four-month qualification process.
Rebuilding Together Solano County is one of 125 chapters in the U.S., and each follows the same qualifying protocol.
Hoffman said before anyone can even apply, that person must show he or she is a senior, is disabled, is a veteran or is family of a veteran. Income and project details carry the process forward.
Garrett got word the family house had qualified in early August. But what was a project to benefit both she and her mom changed with the death of her mother.
Hoffman said she is hoping to get a second grant from Home Depot in October to do some interior work to the house, including a complete upgrade to the original kitchen.
From the doorway, a visitor can see an upright piano.
Margie Garrett played piano many years for a church in Arkansas, and later at the St. Stephens CME Church in Fairfield. She also taught her daughter how to play.
