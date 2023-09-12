FAIRFIELD — Rebuilding Together Solano County is giving Nancy Garrett's Fairfield home a makeover – starting with landscaping and other exterior repairs and upgrades.

Jim Landers helps build a new fence in the backyard of a home along Tyler Street in Fairfield during a Rebuilding Together of Solano County project, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Volunteers helped restore the home of Nancy Garrett, whose father, Sammie Garrett, Jr., is a military veteran. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

By the time the work gets done by the end of the month, about 125 volunteers from the Maritime Academy, Travis Air Force Base, Medic Ambulance and many other organizations will have helped in one way or another.

Chris Adame, top, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt., Philip Baliola, bottom, paint Nancy Garrett's home during a Rebuilding Together of Solano County project in Fairfield, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Tri Tran helps build a new fence in the backyard of Nancy Garrett's home during a Rebuilding Together of Solano County project in Fairfield, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

