Suisun City police log: Sept. 10, 2023 DR Staff Sep 13, 2023

5:31 a.m. — Shots fired, RAILROAD AVENUE/SUNSET AVENUE
5:32 a.m. — Shots fired, 600 block of MAIN STREET
6:02 a.m. — Assault with a deadly weapon, 800 block of SPOONBILL LANE
9:51 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1200 block of SILK OAK DRIVE
9:39 p.m. — Fraud, 1600 block of TUCSON CIRCLE
