Suisun City police log: Aug. 31, 2023 Daily Republic Staff Sep 2, 2023

1:22 p.m. — Vandalism, 600 block of CIVIC CENTER BOULEVARD
2:22 p.m. — Fraud, 1000 block of BLUEJAY DRIVE
10:19 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1100 block of PHEASANT DRIVE
11:09 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 400 block of CORDELIA STREET
