Suisun City Police log: Aug. 3, 2023 Daily Republic Staff Aug 5, 2023 By Glen Faison 7:14 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, THERESA WAY8:24 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1700 block of VENTURA WAY8:51 a.m. — Grand theft, 1400 block of TILLMAN STREET10:58 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, LOTZ WAY/CIVIC CENTER BOULEVARD12:18 p.m. — Grand theft, BUENA VISTA AVENUE / RAMBLER ROSE LANE12:54 p.m. — Fraud, 800 block of SPOONBILL LANE4:12 p.m. — Reckless driver, HIGHWAY 12 / WALTERS ROAD6:09 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block of EAST WIGEON WAY7:30 p.m. — Assault, 200 block of LEAFWOOD COURT
