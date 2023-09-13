Fairfield police log: Sept. 9, 2023 By DR Staff Sep 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 3:46 a.m. — Residential burglary, 2000 block of CLAY BANK ROAD9:13 a.m. — Grand theft, 3200 block of ARROYO DRIVE11:24 a.m. — Vandalism, 100 block of EAST PACIFIC AVENUE2:20 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1400 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET2:54 p.m. — Prowler, 1400 block of ADAMS STREET4:25 p.m. — Trespassing, 1500 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD5:19 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block of ACACIA STREET5:42 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE6:05 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, EAST TABOR AVENUE6:09 p.m. — Battery, 1300 block of CROWLEY LANE6:58 p.m. — Battery, 1300 block of CROWLEY LANE7:34 p.m. — Battery, 500 block of EAST TENNESSEE STREET7:43 p.m. — Battery, 1500 block of EMPIRE STREET7:57 p.m. — Trespassing, 700 block of OAKBROOK DRIVE8:03 p.m. – Hit-and-run with injury, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD8:17 p.m. — Battery, 1900 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET8:29 p.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 1300 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD10:45 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 2200 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags A5 091323 Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Transportation Crime Athletics Law Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab Dear Annie: Longing for more time with nephew's children who live nearby Community emphasizes they don't want Menard Energy project Fairfield Police find stolen car, arrest one, release minors to parents Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
