Fairfield police log: Sept. 8, 2023 Daily Republic Staff Sep 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 3:23 a.m. — Battery, 1200 block of B. GALE WILSON BOULEVARD7:13 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 2300 block of CUNNINGHAM DRIVE11:39 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1400 block of WASHINGTON STREET12:24 p.m. — Trespassing, 1000 block of OLIVER ROAD12:32 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 3100 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD12:52 p.m. — Trespassing, 1300 block of CANTERBURY DRIVE1:25 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1800 block of WALTERS COURT1:42 p.m. — Forgery, 4700 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE2:15 p.m. — Vandalism, 1700 block of YORK STREET2:29 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, DOVER AVENUE3:14 p.m. — Carjacking, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD3:32 p.m. — Trespassing, 1600 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD3:37 p.m. — Reckless driver, WESTBOUND INTERSTATE 804:08 p.m. — Drunk driver, EASTBOUND INTERSTATE 805:18 p.m. — Trespassing, 800 block of TAYLOR STREET5:21 p.m. — Brandishing a weapon, LINEAR PARK PATHWAY5:36 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 3000 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD5:40 p.m. — Grand theft, 1200 block of B. GALE WILSON BOULEVARD7:59 p.m. — Grand theft, 2400 block of MARQUETTE WAY10:01 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 1700 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET10:27 p.m. — Trespassing, 4700 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Crime Criminal Law Transportation Law Police A11 091023 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab Solano supervisor among thousands stuck at Burning Man Flannery to reach out with glimpse of project vision Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead Community emphasizes they don't want Menard Energy project Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.