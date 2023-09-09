Fairfield police log: Sept. 7, 2023 Daily Republic Staff Sep 9, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 4:38 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1900 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET7:24 a.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 3000 block of MARBURY COURT9:32 a.m. — Forgery, 900 block of ANTIQUITY DRIVE9:58 a.m. — Grand theft, 4700 block of OPUS CIRCLE10:21 a.m. — Forgery, 200 block of SANTA CRUZ DRIVE11:12 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, WESTBOUND AIR BASE PARKWAY11:15 a.m. — Fight with a weapon, 300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD12:29 p.m. — Grand theft, 400 block of LAKEHURST COURT1:15 p.m. — Robbery, 1400 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD1:21 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1000 block of HORIZON DRIVE1:32 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1100 block of GULF DRIVE2:19 p.m. — Trespassing, 2400 block of WATERMAN BOULEVARD2:39 p.m. — Grand theft, 1400 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD3:14 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, SUISUN VALLEY ROAD3:36 p.m. — Drunk driver, EASTBOUND AIR BASE PARKWAY4:26 p.m. — Reckless driver, CHADBOURNE ROAD5:41 p.m. — Reckless driver, WESTBOUND INTERSTATE 806:25 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1100 block of GULF DRIVE8:33 p.m. — Battery, 1100 block of HARDING STREET8:57 p.m. — Battery, 100 block of TABOR AVENUE10:55 p.m. — Battery, 1600 block of TRAVION COURT11:03 p.m. — Trespassing, 1800 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET11:16 p.m. — Trespassing, 1900 block of WEST TEXAS STREET Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Crime Transportation Criminal Law Police A11 091023 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab Flannery to reach out with glimpse of project vision Solano supervisor among thousands stuck at Burning Man 4th annual Greek Food Festival returns in September The Week Ahead: Dock of the Bay Festival in Vallejo Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
