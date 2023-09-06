Fairfield police log: Sept. 4, 2023 DR Staff Sep 6, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 3:14 a.m. — Shots fired, 400 block of LAKEHURST COURT8:09 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1900 block of VINE DRIVE8:47 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1500 block of WEST TEXAS STREET9:50 a.m. — Reckless driver, STRATFORD LANE11:00 a.m. — Robbery, 200 block of EAST TABOR AVENUE12:50 p.m. — Reckless driver, 5000 block of FALLS COURT12:53 p.m. – Fight with a weapon, 800 block of EAST TRAVIS BOULEVARD1:10 p.m. — Reckless driver, GREEN VALLEY ROAD3:06 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block of EAST TRAVIS BOULEVARD3:40 p.m. — Reckless driver, SUNSET AVENUE4:23 p.m. — Assault with a deadly weapon, 1300 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD4:32 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, 5300 block of DELOS COURT4:41 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1100 block of UNION AVENUE5:18 p.m. — Reckless driver, 400 block of TABOR AVENUE5:18 p.m. — Reckless driver, 300 block of TABOR AVENUE5:36 p.m. — Robbery, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD6:23 p.m. — Reckless driver, EAST UTAH STREET8:26 p.m. — Reckless driver, OPAL COURT9:58 p.m. — Vandalism, 1200 block of VIENNA COURT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Crime Transportation Criminal Law Police Law A3 090623 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab 49ers-Nick Bosa contract stalemate an embarrassment Flannery to reach out with glimpse of project vision Benicia, Fairfield moving forward after Lopes Road landslide Thompson meets with Flannery executive; details not released Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
