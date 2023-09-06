Fairfield police log: Sept. 3, 2023 Daily Republic staff Susan Hiland Editorial Assistant/Reporter Author email Sep 6, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 3:42 a.m. — Shots fired, 2100 block of CORMORANT AVENUE3:45 a.m. — Shots fired, 1700 block of DANIEL COURT7:04 a.m. — Battery, 1000 block of WALLACE STREET8:35 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, DEL PRADO CIRCLE8:48 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1500 block of MICHIGAN STREET8:53 a.m. — Vandalism, 3000 block of MARBURY COURT9:16 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 2200 block of GATEWAY COURT9:50 a.m. — Battery, 2200 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET9:52 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 2200 block of GATEWAY COURT11:03 a.m. — Grand theft, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD11:06 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 3300 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET2:50 p.m. — Reckless driver, REDWOOD DRIVE2:50 p.m. — Drunken driving, 1700 block of WEST TEXAS STREET3:09 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 2400 block of MARQUETTE WAY3:43 p.m. — Reckless driver, TEXAS STREET5:22 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1400 block of JAMES STREET6:23 p.m. — Battery, 2100 block of FAIRFIELD AVENUE6:53 p.m. — Shots fired, 700 block of EAST TRAVIS BOULEVARD6:56 p.m. — Indecent Exposure, 1700 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET8:50 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 2100 block of CRESTVIEW COURT8:57 p.m. — Commercial burglary, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD9:18 p.m. — Battery, 200 block of HOLLY DRIVE9:28 p.m. — Battery, 2600 block of BALTIC DRIVE11:41 p.m. — Battery, 2600 block of BALTIC DRIVE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Transportation Law Police Weapons A5 090623 Susan Hiland Editorial Assistant/Reporter Author email Follow Susan Hiland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab 49ers-Nick Bosa contract stalemate an embarrassment Flannery to reach out with glimpse of project vision Benicia, Fairfield moving forward after Lopes Road landslide Thompson meets with Flannery executive; details not released Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
