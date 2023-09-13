Fairfield police log: Sept. 11, 2023 DR Staff Sep 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12:20 a.m. — Battery, 1300 block of CROWLEY LANE12:38 a.m. — Vandalism, 3000 block of PEBBLE BEACH CIRCLE9:05 a.m. — Vandalism, 2500 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET9:37 a.m. — Vandalism, 3300 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET10:24 a.m. — Battery, 300 block of BELL AVENUE10:43 a.m. — Vandalism, 200 block of BELL AVENUE12:30 p.m. — Sexual assault, 3800 block of STAFFORD SPRINGS WAY1:25 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 1100 block of CLAY STREET1:49 p.m. — Reckless driver, GREEN VALLEY ROAD1:57 p.m. — Robbery, 2400 block of LA SALLE COURT2:48 p.m. — Battery, 1600 block of SUNSET AVENUE3:34 p.m. — Hit—and—run property damage, BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE3:42 p.m. — Hit—and—run property damage, 2000 block of KINGFISHER WAY3:56 p.m. — Reckless driver, MANKAS CORNER ROAD4:04 p.m. — Trespassing, 1300 block of SONATA DRIVE4:55 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1900 block of GRANDE CIRCLE4:59 p.m. — Battery, 2100 block of TILDEN PLACE6:11 p.m. — Forgery, 3400 block of QUINCEY LANE6:25 p.m. — Grand theft, 1400 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD6:51 p.m. — Reckless driver, NORTH TEXAS STREET10:49 p.m. — Reckless driver, WESTBOUND AIR BASE PARKWAY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags A5 091323 Roads And Traffic Crime Criminal Law Transportation Law Police Athletics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab Dear Annie: Longing for more time with nephew's children who live nearby Community emphasizes they don't want Menard Energy project Fairfield Police find stolen car, arrest one, release minors to parents Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
