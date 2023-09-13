Fairfield police log: Sept. 10, 2023 By DR Staff Sep 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12:32 a.m. — Reckless driver, WESTBOUND AIR BASE PARKWAY12:34 a.m. — Reckless driver, ALASKA AVENUE2:47 a.m. — Drunken driving, 2900 block of AUTO MALL PARKWAY4:55 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 2900 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET10:16 a.m. — Vandalism, 3000 block of PEBBLE BEACH CIRCLE12:00 p.m. — Vandalism, 1900 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET12:23 p.m. — Battery, 2200 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET2:59 p.m. — Commercial burglary, 1700 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET5:19 p.m. — Trespassing, 1100 block of EMPIRE STREET6:54 p.m. — Indecent exposure, 1900 block of GRANDE CIRCLE7:51 p.m. — Battery, 5000 block of RED TOP ROAD8:04 p.m. — Shots fired, 1600 block of MEADOWLARK DRIVE9:45 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of B. GALE WILSON BOULEVARD9:47 p.m. — Shots fired, 1700 block of WEST TEXAS STREET9:49 p.m. — Forgery, 3400 block of QUINCEY LANE10:07 p.m. — Drunken driving, 1300 block of PHOENIX DRIVE10:24 p.m. — Assault with a deadly weapon, 1200 block of B. GALE WILSON BOULEVARD10:25 p.m. — Forgery, 100 block of OLYMPIC COURT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags A5 091323 Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Crime Transportation Law Police Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab Dear Annie: Longing for more time with nephew's children who live nearby Community emphasizes they don't want Menard Energy project Fairfield Police find stolen car, arrest one, release minors to parents Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
