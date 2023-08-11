Fairfield police log: Aug. 9, 2023 Daily Republic staff Aug 11, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12:22 a.m. — Fight with a weapon, 1900 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET8:24 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block of HAWTHORN DRIVE8:45 a.m. — Reckless driver, CEMENT HILL ROAD9:45 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 700 block of DEL MAR STREET11:04 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, WATERMAN BOULEVARD11:07 a.m. — Trespassing, 200 block of EAST TABOR AVENUE12:19 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD12:56 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, 700 block of DEL MAR STREET1:29 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, EASTBOUND AIR BASE PARKWAY3:03 p.m. — Battery, 4300 block of CENTRAL PLACE3:48 p.m. — Residential burglary, 2100 block of PERCHERON DRIVE4:48 p.m. — Trespassing, 1300 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD5:34 p.m. — Reckless driver, 1800 block of BLOSSOM AVENUE5:42 p.m. — Forgery, 700 block of SAN MARCO STREET6 p.m. — Battery, 2400 block of VILLAGE SQUARE BOULEVARD6:03 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 2700 block of ORCHID STREET6:09 p.m. — Reckless driver, 700 block of GLACIER WAY7:05 p.m. — Trespassing, MARIPOSA WAY7:12 p.m. – Sexual assault, DORLAND DRIVE7:14 p.m. — Vandalism, BEL AIR CIRCLE8:53 p.m. — Battery, 2400 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET8:56 p.m. — Battery, 2700 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET10:03 p.m. — Trespassing, 2500 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Crime Criminal Law Transportation Law Police A7 081123 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suisun council will ponder supporting Benicia plea for sales tax increase New look for the Daily Republic online now VCS Falcons ready to take flight under tutelage of Manny Tarango Sue F. Augustine Williams returns from Texas with out-of-box message Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
