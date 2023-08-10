Fairfield police log: Aug. 8, 2023 Daily Republic staff Aug 10, 2023 Aug 10, 2023 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 3:22 a.m. — Prowler, 2800 block of ELMHURST CIRCLE6:15 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 400 block of TAYLOR STREET7:14 a.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 1900 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET8:09 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 4700 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE9:07 a.m. — Trespassing, 2900 block of PEABODY ROAD9:13 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 2700 block of ORCHID STREET10:03 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 500 block of COTTONWOOD DRIVE10:31 a.m. — Forgery, 1300 block of WOOLNER AVENUE11:16 a.m. — Battery, 1200 block of B. GALE WILSON BOULEVARD11:40 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 4700 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE11:42 a.m. — Commercial burglary, 1400 block of WEST TEXAS STREET12:44 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 400 block of BEGONIA BOULEVARD1:04 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block of DAHLIA STREET1:21 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1400 block of CLAY STREET1:31 p.m. — Vandalism, 400 block of LOPES ROAD1:53 p.m. — Drunk driver, WESTBOUND AIR BASE PARKWAY3:35 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 300 block of EAST TABOR AVENUE6:17 p.m. — Trespassing, 3300 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET6:20 p.m. — Vandalism, 800 block of PACIFIC AVENUE8:43 p.m. — Reckless driver, 4400 block of ROLLING MEADOWS COURT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags A7 081123 Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Crime Transportation Law Police Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suisun council will ponder supporting Benicia plea for sales tax increase New look for the Daily Republic online now Back in the Day: 2023 Armijo High School Hall of Fame Inductees the Ramirez family VCS Falcons ready to take flight under tutelage of Manny Tarango Pilot program for volunteers up for Vacaville council consideration Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.